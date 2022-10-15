Easy exercises to tone and strengthen triceps muscles

The triceps is the muscle that runs along the back of your upper arm. It helps you extend your arms and elbows. They also assist moving muscles in our shoulders and chest area. Fat hanging on the back side of the upper arm has always been area of concern, especially for women. However, the stubborn fat is not going to go away by just toning it up. One also needs to focus on strengthening arms and elbow joints. Some exercises can help tone and strengthen the triceps.

Exercises:

Triceps extensions: One can use a dumbbell, water bottle, etc. It can be done unilateral (single hand) or bilateral (both hands). It can be done sitting or standing. Keep your back straight all the time. Hold a weight in both or one hand, and extend it overhead. Keep your arms close to your ears and elbows pointing in the front as you lower the weight behind your head until the elbows are almost 90-degree angle. Straighten arms and contract triceps. (Two to three sets, 10-15 reps)

Triceps dips: Triceps dips are the third most effective and challenging exercise, depending on how you position your feet. Here, the knees are bent, making the movement easier. Extending your feet will increase the intensity of the exercise. Sit on a chair or bench with your hands outside the hips, with the knees bent or the legs extended straight. Keep the hips close to the chair or bench, and bend your elbows. Lower them down till they are at almost 90 degrees. Keep the elbows pointing behind you. (Two to three sets, 10-12 reps)

Diamond push-ups: Similar to push-ups, the diamond push-up is probably the hardest triceps exercise. You can do it kneeling as well. If that’s difficult, then do it in a slant position with a table as an accessory before reaching the ultimate challenging position of the floor. As the name suggests the fingers spread and the thumbs and forefingers touch, making a diamond shape.

Kickbacks: This exercise can be done unilaterally or bilaterally. If you are doing it with one hand, take the support of a platform, if both hands are involved, do it in a bent-over position. If doing a bent-over position is not possible, do a seated bent-over. Shoulder movement should be avoided. Keep forearms perpendicular to the upper arm (start position). Once the elbows are extended, arms should be parallel with the ground (end position). (Two to three sets, 10-15 reps)