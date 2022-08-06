Jurassic World and PlantIn: Top apps of the week

Jurassic World: The Game

It's time to return to Isla Nublar with the creators of the hit game, Jurassic Park Builder, with Jurassic World: The Game. This is the official game based on this year's release, Jurassic World Dominion. The game brings to life more than 150 dinosaurs from the new film. Construct the theme park in this build-and-battle dinosaur experience. To build a winning team, you’ll need to design the most efficient and effective park, one that will allow your dinosaurs to thrive. Join your favourite characters from the film as you feed and genetically enhance your dinosaurs.

Available on: iOS and Android

PlantIn: Plant Identifier

Indoor house plants require a lot of care and PlantIn will help you achieve it. The app's database includes more than 17,000 species of plants. You can find short informative houseplant care guides on the app by just clicking a picture or entering the name in the database. Now you don’t have to worry about how often to water plants or how much light they need. The information is available at the click of a button. The Watering Calculator will help you determine the exact amount of water your plant needs. Light Meter is another helpful tool that measures lighting level. For beginners, the app is a perfect companion. Get expert consultation from experienced gardeners through “Ask the Botanist” feature. Ask any question regarding houseplant care and get step-by-step guides, useful hints, and detailed customised instructions.

Available on: iOS and Android

