Come to the App side: Wordle... the word that has taken internet by storm

In the past few weeks, this word game has got netizens hooked, slowly joining the popularity ranks of games like Ludo and PubG, which became some of the most played games during the lockdown. The game has become so popular that language researchers are conducting surveys to find what words will make you win the game. And also managed to grab New York Times' attention, which bought it recently from the game's creator, Josh Wardle. For the unversed, this is a timer-based word game. You are given a few letters and you have to make as many words as you can in a short period—it did get out my competitive alter ego, it is that engrossing! There are two modes: Classic and Secret Word. The Classic mode is the timed mode, the latter is about guessing the words. You'll be given a set of words, once you make the first word the second one will be connected to the first one you made. Like if the game gives you Mountain then from the available alphabets you make the word Ski, the following word (depending on the alphabets) will be related to Ski (like cold or ice). You get three skips, so use them wisely. More than the classic mode, I found the latter one interesting. Time to give your grey cells a wake-up call with this game.

Fun Fact: When it came out in November 2021, the game had just 30 players, but in the new year it reached almost 2 million downloads.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:00 AM IST