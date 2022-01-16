Crazy Rich Matrimonials: From VIP Shaadi to Vivaah Marriage, take a look at matrimonial sites that are exclusively made for millionaires

Marriages are made in heaven, they say. But, there are times when there needs a push from Cupid for two individuals to fall in love with each other or their paths to cross, which ultimately culminates into a forever bond. But, not all are lucky to find the one who will make their heart flutter! While there is always an aunt or an uncle whose life goal is to get children in the family married, an increasing number of millennials are seeking help from third parties, which gives them more control over choosing their life partner.

Here enters the better version of Sima Aunty: Matrimonial website. Over the year, the match-making industry has seen a tectonic shift with several portals today catering to different needs — there are portals that cater only to the Jains, Maharashtrians, etc, or portals meant only for the LGBTQIA+ community or the rich. And, if you are someone with deep pockets and are looking for someone with equally deep or deeper pockets, then these elite matrimonial portals are your modern-day Cupid.

VIP Shaadi

An offshoot of the popular matrimonial site, shaadi.com, this vertical caters only to the elite. Whether you are a business owner or a professional willing to shell out lakhs for their consultancy and help you find the man or woman of your dreams, with over 20 years of being in the industry, they'll not disappoint. But this is a by-invitation-only matrimony site. So, after applying to use their service and if you meet their criteria, you'll be able to use their services.

Ultra Rich Match

With the tag line that read 'matchmaking for millionaires', this matrimonial site has successfully matched millionaires with fellow millionaires. Their registration fee starts at Rs 41,300 (non-refundable) and their match-making fees start from Rs 1,18,000, which you have to pay only if you find a match through them. Once you register with them, they will verify your bio-data and you will then receive a call from their relationship manager to get a better understanding of your requirements. And, then all you have to do is sit back and wait for them to play cupid! They also offer services in countries like Australia, Canada, the USA, UK, Dubai and Singapore.

7 Phhere Matrimony

It is one of the leading matchmaking services in India. They cater to industrialists, corporates and even IT professionals and you can choose from the four plans they offer: Silver (three months), Gold (six months), Diamond (one year) and platinum (till maturity). After registration, you will be assigned a relationship manager who will based on your requirements get into dulhan or dulha finding mode. They have a client base not just in India but other countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia and others.

Elite Matrimony

This is one of the most popular matrimonial sites among the rich and loaded. This vertical of Bharat Matrimony is an invite-only portal and offers services in two packages: Elite Regular (six months—Rs 1,00,00 and one year—Rs 1,75,000) and Elite Supreme (six months—Rs 3,50,000 and one year Rs 5,00,000). Elite Matrimony has been listed in the Limca Book of records for the highest number of documented marriages online. Their Supreme packages have an added benefit like an assigned relationship manager.

Vivaah Marriage

Its elitematchmaker.in section caters to NRIs and the rich. After registering with them, just like the other portals, your details will be verified and you will be assigned a professional who will strive to find a partner that meets your needs.

Vows For Eternity

'We are not a dating service, but a serious destination for marriage' — reads their website and you know they mean business. The matrimonial portal has strong eligibility criteria, which one needs to meet to become a member. Their member profiles are hidden, so you know your identity is strictly confidential. They have two membership forms — one for the Indian residents and the other one is global.

MatchMe

This is an exclusive boutique matrimonial website for the rich and famous across the globe. What makes this portal interesting is the millennial touch to its services. They have interesting categories like The Busy Bees, Not met the Right one, Concerned Parents, Never too late and Hands-on Counseling (this is for those who want to seek advice and better prepare themselves for marriage). Upon registration, you will receive help from the team to look for the partner of your dreams.

ALSO READ 5 beach resorts you should experience in India!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST