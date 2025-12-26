'Burnout' Was The Word Of 2025 — And Everyone Had Their Own Way To Cope

If 2025 had a dictionary of overused words, burnout would be right on top. Everyone was talking about it, in offices, over brunches, and in group chats. It wasn’t just about being tired anymore; it was the kind of exhaustion that crept into everything. According to several studies, most of the professionals were feeling burned out most weeks. And honestly, it’s easy to see why longer hours, endless emails, and the pressure to ‘do more’ made rest feel like a luxury.

“I think 2025 was a stressful year. Work got faster, expectations were higher, and when things peaked, most of us weren’t resting. We just kept pushing, even when our capacity was gone. That constant chase made us more vulnerable to everything,” says Hanish Sugandh, a 32-year-old working professional.

His words hit home for anyone who spent the year surviving more than thriving. Between work pressures, digital overload, and a never-ending scroll of “productivity hacks,” people were burning out faster than ever. But amid the chaos, many found small, personal ways to cope that didn’t require therapy apps or expensive retreats, just simple human reactions that brought a bit of calm back.

Cry it out

For Chandni Shah, 24, dealing with burnout wasn’t about fancy meditation or breathing apps, it was about something simpler and raw. She expresses, “I try to deal with exhaustion and stress by ranting to my friends and sometimes crying. It sounds a little dramatic, but it actually helps. After crying or venting, I feel light, my brain calms down, and then I can think clearly.”

It’s funny how something as basic as crying can reset you. The release of all that pressure feels like unclogging a drain, messy, but necessary. And talking to friends? That’s therapy in disguise. Sometimes, what you need most isn’t advice but someone who listens while you pour it all out.

Sleep, sugar, and switching off

When burnout hits hard, not everyone reaches for a yoga mat or a gratitude journal. Some people reach for a pillow and maybe a pastry. That’s what Divya Rai, 30, does when life starts to feel too heavy. “I simply try to sleep as much as I can and eat something sweet when things get too much. It makes me feel better right away,” she admits.

Her approach is simple but surprisingly effective. Rest and sweetness are two things that always seem to make bad days feel a little softer. There’s something comforting about stepping away from the chaos, pulling the blanket over your head, and letting yourself just be. Not every rough day needs fixing, sometimes, it just needs a nap and a piece of chocolate. After all, the brain can’t problem-solve on an empty battery.

Burn the stress

Then there are people like Pragya Mishra, 27, who turn burnout into a ritual. “When I'm feeling overwhelmed, I start by taking deep breaths and then write down all of my frustrations, rage, and stress in a journal. Once I’m done, I burn that paper. Watching it turn to ash feels like I’m letting go of the problems. It’s freeing,” she says. Her ritual is a mix of expression and symbolism. It’s about externalizing the chaos in your head and turning it into something tangible you can get rid of. There’s something powerful about the visual of burning your worries away. It’s dramatic, sure, but it’s also deeply cathartic.

The year of the meltdown

If you think about it, 2025 was the year everyone collectively melted down and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The hustle culture narrative finally hit a wall. People started realizing that constant productivity was no longer a badge of honor. Being tired wasn’t a sign of ambition, it was a sign of imbalance. As Hanish puts it, “We’ve glamorized hustle for so long that burnout started feeling like an achievement. But once your brain and body give up, there’s no medal for that. It’s not pride, it’s exhaustion.”

He’s right. Somewhere between juggling work, relationships, and self-improvement, people forgot how to rest. Burnout wasn’t just about jobs, it was about emotional overload, digital fatigue, and the guilt of slowing down.

The beauty of slowing down

As 2025 winds down, one thing’s clear, burnout isn’t going anywhere, but how we handle it can change. People are learning that rest doesn’t have to be earned, and slowing down isn’t laziness, it's self-preservation.

Burnout might have been the buzzword of 2025, but recovery became the quiet revolution. It taught us that healing doesn’t always come in big, perfect moments. Sometimes it comes in the middle of a good cry, a slice of cake, or a few scribbles on paper that go up in flames. Because at the end of the day, coping isn’t about being flawless, it’s about being human. And maybe that’s what truly helps us get through the burnout, one messy, real, unfiltered moment at a time.