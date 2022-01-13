5 beach resorts you should experience in India!

New Delhi: Travellers who love to stay by the beach for peace and rejuvenation should check out these private beach resorts. Whether its a getaway with family or your partner, these boutique properties won't disappoint you.

Munjoh Resort in Andaman and Nicobar

Experience luxury at a glance at Munjoh - A Private Ocean Resort. Known for its warm hospitality and stay, it is a premium and iconic luxury resort in Andaman. Offering you a wide range of handpicked amenities and magnificent interiors to make the resort a place to revel in. A beach house with private land is all you need to enjoy your wine with a mesmerizing evening and glistening blue water. Swim in the blue waters of the Andaman Islands or build a sandcastle on the beach. It also offers world-class dining.

Abhishek Beach Resort And Spa

The resort located in Ganpatipule not only offers a private beach with a breathtaking sea view but also facilities like an indoor gym, games, relaxing spa as well as a garden catering to all your needs. Best picks for intimate getaways or to make special occasions even more special.

Rockholm at the LightHouse Beach

For all nature lovers out there this is the place for you to relax and unwind. Indulge in luxury rooms with a delightful sea view. Providing a great traditional Kerala buffet this place also has a spa and wellness centre for you to rejuvenate.

Sonesta Inns

This resort in Candolim, Goa features Portuguese dÃ©cor and rooms with stylish, modern interiors. The Flavors CafÃ© overlooks the sea and offers light snacks and refreshing drinks. Enjoy the nightlife of north Goa while you sip on cocktails served at the Ocean Deck Disco Lounge.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:56 AM IST