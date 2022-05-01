Jugaad: Put your old socks to crafty use with this funky ideas

Socks are our fave winter companions. great. They keep your feet warm and come in colourful and funky designs. But, what do you do when one of your sock goes missing or is damaged but you don’t want to sew it or throw the lone survivor away? Fret not, here’s how you can put the lone sock to use. These ideas are easy, frugal and a great activity that can keep you busy for hours.

Material needed:

Old socks

Scissors

Sewing kit

Arm Warmers

Whether you have a pair of socks that are worn down or you have a couple of mismatched ones, you can turn them into arm warmers. All you have to do is cut two inches off the toe and make a small slit on the heel for your thumb. Fuzzy, thick socks work best for these.

Coffee Mug Cozies

Cut the sock from the toe area and if you want, sew in the edges. The sock slips right over your mug and keeps your coffee or tea warm and protects your hands from getting burnt.

Vase Cozies

Argyle socks are perfect for making these little vase cozies, but you could use any socks that you have on hand. Feed the sock over your vase and you are all done. You may need to trim and sew a bit if the sock is too long. You could also do these with coloured socks to match your décor.

Socks Potpourri Sachets

The ends of the toes of your old mismatched socks are perfect for creating tiny potpourri sachets. Just snip off the toe ends of your socks, fill with your chosen scent maker, and then tie them all up.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST