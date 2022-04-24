DIY: An easy guide to making handmade floral card at home

You don’t always have to search high and low for the perfect gift — a handmade card can go a long way and make for a beautiful keepsake. The receiver will be delighted with the contents if they come in a handmade card.

Here’s an idea for a handmade card that you can make in under 30 minutes, with supplies you probably already have around the house (or buried in your crafts drawer).

Material needed:

A floral punch-craft machine (if you don’t have the machine, you can draw flowers on a coloured paper and cut them or use a flower stencil)

Stones

Colourful threads

Craft papers

Drawing sheet

Glue

Method:

1. If you have a machine, insert the craft paper in the punching machine and press the punch. If not, then draw flowers with hand or with help of a stencil and cut them out. Repeat the same procedure for all flowers.

2. Take a drawing sheet and fold it in half. Make sure both the edges are met correctly.

3. Take the glue and spread it across the drawing sheet in a criss-cross pattern. Place the threads over the glued area.

4. Without wasting time, stick the flowers randomly over the threads (you can also place them the way it is shown in the picture).

5. To make the flowers prettier, glue stones in the centre. Viola! Your card is ready!

(NOTE: To increase the life of your cards, cover them with butter paper or seal them in plastic zip-lock bags)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:23 PM IST