DIY: Easy guide to salon-like gel manicure at home

Do photos of actresses' or influencers' perfect manicures invoke the feelings of wanting to rush to the nearest nail salon and get one? Those sparkly talons adorned with cute nail art or studded with stones and whatnot, are enough to drive a lot of women crazy. Salons charge a bomb for nail care services like spas, manicures, nail extensions and nail art. But, what if we say that you can do these things at home without spending a bomb? Get ready for a nail care DIY! Today, we will focus on gel polish — they are long-lasting and don't chip or peel off easily if applied correctly. Here are some easy steps:

Material needed: A LED lamp (this is a one-time investment, they are available in markets andon e-commerce sites); gel polish, gel base coat and a top coat—some companies also offer a primer with the set.

1. Buff your nails and shape them—gel doesn't stick well on shiny nails or oily surfaces, hence this step is important.

2. Dust off after buffing and wipe the nails with an anti-septic wipe—these are easily available at pharmacies. They will take off the residue from your nails and offer protection from nail infections.

3. Now, line up all the products that you need. Don't crowd your workspace and make sure you are comfortable.

4. Start with the primer—if there's one. If not, then the base coat. Take little on the brush, small quantity goes a long way. Do one hand at a time. After applying the base coat, cure (dry) it with the help of a LED lamp. The curing time is generally mentioned on the product. If it isn't then a minute or so works if it's a heavy-duty LED lamp (like 30W and above). For lesser watt lamps, keep the nails under the lamp for a bit longer. Gel polish doesn’t dry off naturally like nail polish, hence lamp is a must.

5. Now, it's polish time! Pick the colour of your choice and repeat the above procedure.

6. Once the polish is done, apply the topcoat and repeat the LED lamp procedure. There, you are ready to flaunt your gel nails.

7. To take off the polish, soak cotton in acetone, and wrap it around your nails with a foil. There are also ready nail foils available in the market to take off gel polish. Let them be in the foil for 10-15 minutes. Once you take the foil off, the polish will be easily peelable. No need to go to a salon for this.

8. YouTube to the rescue, if you need guided assistance! That's how I learnt!

(Note: Gel polishes don't come off with a nail polish remover, so you need acetone. There are also brands offering gel polishes that don't need to be cured using LED lamp, but those are normal polishes giving a gel-like effect. If you want your manicure to last long, then you need to go for a proper gel polish.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST