Japanese Clothing Brand UNIQLO To Launch Its First Shop in Mumbai In October

At present, UNIQLO operates over 2,400 locations worldwide

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Japanese clothing brand, UNIQLO recently announced that it will launch its first store in Mumbai on October 6 at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla.

At present, UNIQLO operates over 2,400 locations worldwide. Since its first store opened in Hiroshima in 1984, UNIQLO has manufactured clothes based on Japanese ideals of simplicity, quality, and longevity, with universal styles, superlative fit, and comfort, with the goal of improving its customers’ daily lives.

Talking about the new store, Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India said, “We are delighted to be launching in Mumbai this fall. October will also mark our four-year journey in India and this new milestone highlights our strong, ongoing commitment to India. Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their LifeWear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store.”

Since its India debut in 2019, Uniqlo has largely focussed on opening stores in north India including markets of Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. The Mumbai store marks the Japanese retailer’s entry into other Indian cities. It also launched online commerce in the country in the aftermath of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it opened its first highway store in India at Dhillon Plaza, Zirakpur, Punjab.

Globally, Uniqlo has over 2,400 stores, and it competes with major brands such as H&M, Gap, and Zara. Since opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, Uniqlo has expanded in major global markets. It sells casual wear for men and women, apart from winter wear such as jackets and inners.

The new store at Mumbai will provide a variety of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids and newborns. LifeWear range of clothing consists of basic and high-quality everyday wear.

article-image
