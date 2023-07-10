8 Elegant Outfits Of Barbie Actress Margot Robbie That Will Make You Fall In Love With Pink

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
Greta Gerwig’s directorial venture, ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is the talk of the town at the moment. Margot’s stylist Andrew Mukamal dished out some stellar looks for Margot Robbie during the grand promotional tour of the film. Every look she sported will make every woman embrace the Barbie-core trend and to have a stylish pink outfit like Margot Robbie in her wardrobe
The Polka Power: This look was a homage to the ‘Pink And Fabulous’ version of Barbie Doll in the year 2015. This risqué cut-out mini polka-dotted pink dress from Valentino looked absolutely dreamy on Margot and could be your choice for your next date outing
Vintage Moschino: Margot Robbie kept up her vintage style streak, wearing a Moschino skirt suit. She kept her accessories perfectly matching, with a coordinating heart-shaped bag and pink Manolo Blahnik heels
This custom-made Bottega Venetta co-ord skirt and crop top set is something every woman would like to have and ace the Barbie-core trend look
Travel In Style: The Chanel ever-so-classic tweed blazer paired with a white bralette and white pair of trousers is a travel fashion inspiration
This Versace look featured a metallic mini-skirt and a lovely cable knit jumper
The Versace Look: Andrew Mukamal took reference from the ‘Day To Night Dual’ look of the Barbie doll’s 1985 version. This power skirt suit was very well accessorised and was custom-made by the luxury brand Versace
