8 Elegant Outfits Of Barbie Actress Margot Robbie That Will Make You Fall In Love With Pink

Greta Gerwig’s directorial venture, ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is the talk of the town at the moment. Margot’s stylist Andrew Mukamal dished out some stellar looks for Margot Robbie during the grand promotional tour of the film. Every look she sported will make every woman embrace the Barbie-core trend and to have a stylish pink outfit like Margot Robbie in her wardrobe