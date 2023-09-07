Janmashtami 2023: From Mathura To Mumbai; Here's How Devotees Celebrated Lord Krishna's Birthday

Kids dressed as Lord Krishna | ANI

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. His birth is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by millions of Hindus across India and around the world. The festival's charm lies in its vibrant rituals, colourful decorations, and exhilarating Dahi-handi ceremony.

From kids dressing up as Radha-Krishna to Aarti at temples and dahi handi events, Lord Krishna's birthday is definitely a day to remember for all. Devotees fast, sing bhajans (devotional songs) and kirtans (hymns), and visit temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. In some places, reenactments of episodes from Krishna's life are performed as part of cultural programs known as "Ras Leela."

Check out some of the beautiful ways, that Lord Krishna's devotees celebrated his birthday this year.

#WATCH | UP: Mangala aarti underway in Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/DSV80e7mbD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2023

VIDEO | Devotees offer prayers at ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/RSIRwxefcH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

#WATCH | Devotees throng ISKCON temple in Hyderabad on the occasion of #Janmashtmi pic.twitter.com/sS8g6NDfVI — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Witnessing the magnificent #Janmashtami celebration at Mata Kheer Bhawani Tikkar, Kupwara, after a hiatus of 34 years, is truly heartwarming.



Kashmir is on its journey back to its glorious past,embracing peace & fostering religious coexistence!#BadaltaKashmir#ProsperousKashmir pic.twitter.com/e6gaBTroLv — Yusra Iqbal (@YusraIqbal_) September 7, 2023

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami participated in the event organized on the occasion of #Janmashtami, at Police Line Dehradun pic.twitter.com/oQP29VB2NP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Tulsi aarti underway in Iskcon temple on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/TpCbF6tsJ7 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

#WATCH | UP: Shri Krishna Janambhumi in Mathura decorated on the occasion of #Janmashtami



(Source: Shri Krishna Janmasthan Trust) pic.twitter.com/5mpOCz3EOV — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

VIDEO | Krishna Jayanti was celebrated at Sri Kannapiran Temple in Velachery, Tamil Nadu earlier today. pic.twitter.com/em5qOZNZO8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

#WATCH | UP: Mangala Aarti underway in Noida Iskcon temple, on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/U0I5878Um9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2023

VIDEO | ISKCON temple in Delhi's Dwarka to launch 'Metaverse Experience' for devotees on Janmashtami



"Metaverse launch by ISKCON is first of its own kind. We are launching it just to facilitate devotees from across the world. They can have darshan of our deities. They can… pic.twitter.com/rIapyiTzIK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

VIDEO | Devotees throng Keshav Dev Temple in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami.#Janmashtami2023 #KrishnaJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/cDbK9alld4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2023

VIDEO | Devotees throng Birla Temple, Delhi on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.#KrishnaJanmashtami2023 #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/o0yaBr8o6o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2023

#WATCH | UP: Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura lit up on the occasion of Janmashtami (06/09) pic.twitter.com/bp5abaTyDO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2023

Read Also Janmashtami 2023: 7 Life Changing Quotes By Lord Krishna From The Bhagavad Gita

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)