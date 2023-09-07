Janmashtami 2023: From Mathura To Mumbai; Here's How Devotees Celebrated Lord Krishna's Birthday

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. His birth is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by millions of Hindus across India and around the world. The festival's charm lies in its vibrant rituals, colourful decorations, and exhilarating Dahi-handi ceremony.
From kids dressing up as Radha-Krishna to Aarti at temples and dahi handi events, Lord Krishna's birthday is definitely a day to remember for all. Devotees fast, sing bhajans (devotional songs) and kirtans (hymns), and visit temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. In some places, reenactments of episodes from Krishna's life are performed as part of cultural programs known as "Ras Leela."
Check out some of the beautiful ways, that Lord Krishna's devotees celebrated his birthday this year.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)