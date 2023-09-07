Janmashtami 2023: 7 Life Changing Quotes By Lord Krishna From The Bhagavad Gita

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
❝Whatever happened was good, what's happening its going well, whatever will happen, will also be good. You need not have any regards from the past. Do not worry for the future. Live in present❞
❝Better indeed is knowledge than mechanical practice. Better than knowledge is meditation❞
❝It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to live an imitation of somebody else's life with perfection❞
❝A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return❞
❝Those who are motivated only by desrie for the fruits of action are miserable for they are constantly anxious about the results of what they do❞
❝We are kept from our goal not by obstacles, but by a clear path to a lesser goal❞
❝No one who does good work will ever come to a bad end either here or in the world to come❞
