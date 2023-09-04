Janmashtami 2023: 7 Jhula & Jhaki DIY Decoration Tutorials For Lord Krishna | Easy Arts & Crafts

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana or Bhadrapad. This year, it falls on September 6, Wednesday and September 7, Thursday. This year, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 3:37 pm on September 6 and ends at 4:14 pm on September 7.

It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that celebrates the birth of Lord Shree Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

This is the time when people across India celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna by decorating Jhula for Bal Gopal, also, known as Ladoo Gopal. Raas Leela re-enactments, Dahi Handi competitions, and special performances portraying Lord Krishna's life and Krishna Leela are a part of the celebration of this festival.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with full fervour in Mathura, Dwarka and other places in India associated with Shri Krishna's birth, life history and important events in his life.

Bal Gopal idol is placed in a jhula or swing which is decorated by layering it with luxury silk, satin or velvet clothes and two small bolster cushions are placed along the side. These jhulas are either sequined metal or carved wooden ones.

So, if you are the one who celebrates Lord Krishna's birth by decorating Jhula for his Balswaroop and Jhanki decoration; here are a few tutorials that could help you do best Janmashtami decoration at home in a few simple steps.

WATCH:

You can also, draw beautiful rangoli to elevate the charm of the place where you have made jhanki and decorated jhula.

Hope these videos will help you to get ideas for your Janmashtami decoration for your home to achieve that festive vibe. Enjoy the day with bhog and festive recipes along with soothing Lord Krishna bhajans that will lift up your spirits for the festival.

