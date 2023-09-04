Teacher's Day 2023: 6 Easy Card-Making Tutorials For Your Beloved Teachers | FPJ

Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to honour the noble profession of teaching and the dedication and hard work of teachers across the nation.

Cultural programs are held in school and colleges on this day. Students in 10th and 12th grade dress up like teachers on this day. They also, express gratitude towards their teachers by giving them flowers, pen and hand made cards.

With Teacher's Day around the corner and while you are thinking to do something special for your beloved teacher; here are simple card-making tutorials that can help you make beautiful cards for your teacher.

WATCH:

Watch these tutorials and then, make a list of things you need to make the card. Collect all these materials and then, start making card with the help of these videos. Hope that helps!

