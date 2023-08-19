Onam 2023: 7 Beautiful Rangoli Designs And Pookalam To Decorate Your Space

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Onam, a traditional harvest and significant 10-day festival in Kerala is celebrated with great enthusiasm. It falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonamin in the Malayalam month of Chingam which is August-September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, it starts from August 20.
Pookkalam, a Flower Rangoli is one of the main attractions of Onam. It is the rangoli design created using various colourful flower petals at the entrances of homes or other spaces. You can take inspiration from this floral design to decorate your house, office or any other organisation using marigold & rose petals and leaves.
Instagram- Geeta Bungla
A bit of patience and effort will help you to make this circular floral rangoli.
A peacock circular rangoli design will look pretty at the entrance of the house.
A simple Kolam rangoli for pooja room.
A rangoli design which can be easily drawn on any occasion.
If you are someone who is not too creative and have less time in hand; then, you can go for this Pookalam using rose, sunflower, marigold and Durva grass
