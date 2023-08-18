Hariyali Teej 2023: 6 Mehndi Designs To Celebrate The Vibrant Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2023

Haryali Teej falls on August 19 this year as it is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Shravan month. Fast is observed by Hindu married women on this day for the healthy and long lives of their husbands

Freepik

Applying Mehndi is an important part of the Teej festivities along with dressing up in new clothes, especially in green or red colours and wearing ornaments & makeup. Searching for- which mehndi design to go for on this Teej? Then, check out these beautiful mehndi designs to celebrate the festival

You can go for a simple yet trendy mehndi design like this. It is easy and looks beautiful

If you are someone who likes to decorate your hands entirely with mehendi, go for this mehndi design

When you don't have much time in hand, you can go for this mehendi design. The floral pattern looks pretty

This big floral mehendi design is unique but looks great

Mehndi design like this looks good on any occasion or festivities

This basic mehndi design is bound to create an impression

