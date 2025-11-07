Iulia Vantur Sings Salman Khan's 'Teri Meri Prem Kahani' Song In Front Of The Pope At Vatican, Becomes First Indian Star To Do So

Iulia Vantur | Instagram

In a landmark moment that bridged cultures, actress and singer Iulia Vantur became the first Indian artist to perform a Bollywood song at the Vatican. The performance took place at the Paul VI Hall, where she sang “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from the 2011 Salman Khan film Bodyguard, a song originally composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Her moving rendition in front of Pope Leo XIV and a global audience marked a historic milestone for Indian music on an international stage.

Iulia’s performance was part of the 60th anniversary celebration of Nostra Aetate, the Vatican’s landmark declaration promoting interfaith harmony and mutual respect. The event drew thousands of dignitaries, artists, and spiritual leaders from around the world, gathering to celebrate peace through art, culture, and dialogue.

'Meeting the Pope was an experience beyond words...'

Sharing her feelings after meeting the Pope, Iulia said in a statement, “Meeting the Pope was an experience beyond words. His presence radiates warmth and kindness. It filled me with gratitude and a deep sense of calm, and reminded me that true faith lies in compassion, humility, and human connection.”

Describing the performance, Iulia reflected, “Singing Teri Meri at the Vatican was more than just a performance—it was a prayer through music. To bring an Indian song to such a spiritual place felt magical. It showed that music can cross every border, every faith, and speak the language of love.”

The singer also performed the original Romanian version of Teri Meri and her unreleased track "Corinde Corinde." Later, she joined Poo Bear, Stephen Devassy, and Vijay Yesudas for an emotional rendition of "We Are the New World (Keep Doing Good),” an anthem celebrating unity, hope, and kindness.