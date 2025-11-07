 Iulia Vantur Sings Salman Khan's 'Teri Meri Prem Kahani' Song In Front Of The Pope At Vatican, Becomes First Indian Star To Do So
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIulia Vantur Sings Salman Khan's 'Teri Meri Prem Kahani' Song In Front Of The Pope At Vatican, Becomes First Indian Star To Do So

Iulia Vantur Sings Salman Khan's 'Teri Meri Prem Kahani' Song In Front Of The Pope At Vatican, Becomes First Indian Star To Do So

Actress-singer Iulia Vantur made history by performing “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from Bodyguard at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, becoming the first Indian to sing a Bollywood song before the Pope.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Iulia Vantur | Instagram

In a landmark moment that bridged cultures, actress and singer Iulia Vantur became the first Indian artist to perform a Bollywood song at the Vatican. The performance took place at the Paul VI Hall, where she sang “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” from the 2011 Salman Khan film Bodyguard, a song originally composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Her moving rendition in front of Pope Leo XIV and a global audience marked a historic milestone for Indian music on an international stage.

Iulia’s performance was part of the 60th anniversary celebration of Nostra Aetate, the Vatican’s landmark declaration promoting interfaith harmony and mutual respect. The event drew thousands of dignitaries, artists, and spiritual leaders from around the world, gathering to celebrate peace through art, culture, and dialogue.

Read Also
Ananya Panday To Play Katrina Kaif's Younger Sister In Tees Maar Khan 2? Here's What Director Farah...
article-image

'Meeting the Pope was an experience beyond words...'

Sharing her feelings after meeting the Pope, Iulia said in a statement, “Meeting the Pope was an experience beyond words. His presence radiates warmth and kindness. It filled me with gratitude and a deep sense of calm, and reminded me that true faith lies in compassion, humility, and human connection.”

FPJ Shorts
REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply
REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Anupamaa Written Update, November 7: Gautam All Set To Add 'Tadka' To His & Mahi's Haldi Ceremony
Read Also
'I Can't Do Fad Diets...': Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret, Talks About Intermittent Fasting...
article-image

Describing the performance, Iulia reflected, “Singing Teri Meri at the Vatican was more than just a performance—it was a prayer through music. To bring an Indian song to such a spiritual place felt magical. It showed that music can cross every border, every faith, and speak the language of love.”

The singer also performed the original Romanian version of Teri Meri and her unreleased track "Corinde Corinde." Later, she joined Poo Bear, Stephen Devassy, and Vijay Yesudas for an emotional rendition of "We Are the New World (Keep Doing Good),” an anthem celebrating unity, hope, and kindness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Iulia Vantur Sings Salman Khan's 'Teri Meri Prem Kahani' Song In Front Of The Pope At Vatican,...

Iulia Vantur Sings Salman Khan's 'Teri Meri Prem Kahani' Song In Front Of The Pope At Vatican,...

'I Can't Do Fad Diets...': Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret, Talks About Intermittent Fasting...

'I Can't Do Fad Diets...': Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret, Talks About Intermittent Fasting...

Explained: Indian National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years; Who Was Bankim Chandra...

Explained: Indian National Song 'Vande Matram' Completes 150 Years; Who Was Bankim Chandra...

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birth Anniversary: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman Birth Anniversary: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'

Tracing The History of Mumbai's Oldest & First Literary Festival, Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest...

Tracing The History of Mumbai's Oldest & First Literary Festival, Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest...