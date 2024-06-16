International Yoga Day 2024: What Is Padahastasana & Its Benefits? Here's How To Perform Asana (Video)

Canva

Padahastasana is a pose performed in Surya Namaskar. In Sanskrit, "pada" means feet, and "hasta" means hands, so this asana includes placing palms down towards the feet. Padahastasana is also called the hand-to-foot pose. This yoga asana is practised with the Ucchavasa breathing pattern, which involves normal, free breathing without specific inhalation or exhalation.

How To Perform Padahastasana?

1. Start by standing straight with feet apart by 2 inches apart. Then, slowly inhale as you raise your arms and stretch your body from the waist upward.

2. Exhale as you slowly bend forward, touching your palm to the ground while keeping your back straight.

3. Hold the position for 10-30 seconds while breathing normally.

4. Slowly inhale as you come back to the upright position, stretching your arms above the head. Then, slowly exhale as you come back to the starting position and relax.

Padahastasana has several benefits…do practice it. pic.twitter.com/MdWEBWgObg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2024

Benefits Of Performing Padahastasana

1. Performing Padahastasana regularly can promote better heart health and reduce the risk of heart stroke or heart disease. In 2014, a study suggested that Padahastasana may maintain cholesterol and blood sugar levels in the body.

2. If you are someone struggling with headaches and migraine every day, then Padahastasana is the ideal yoga asana for you. It reduces headaches and migraine.

3. Padahastasana helps in body relaxation and a positive mind, which may improve your sleep. It also helps you manage stress and anxiety.

4. The hand-to-foot position will prevent the cause of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), a condition including abdominal pain, bloating, cramping and discomfort in the stomach.

5. This yoga asana is best for improving concentration and memory. A study revealed that it may be helpful in ADHD symptoms in school-going students. Another clinical study on 100 students suggested that it improved attention, memory and concentration.