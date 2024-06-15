7 Animal-Inspired Yoga Asanas For Better Health, Learn Benefits

By: Rahul M | June 15, 2024
Baddha Konasana, also called Butterfly Pose, is inspired by the graceful butterfly. This yoga pose helps improve your body flexibility and relieve tension.
All images from Canva
This yoga pose represents the fish swimming in the water. Fish Pose or Matsyasana promotes deep breathing, and relaxation, and boosts metabolism.
Adho Mukha Svanasana, also known as the Downward-Facing Dog Pose, stretches your spine, hamstring and calves. It also strengthens arms and legs.
This yoga pose mimics the movement of a cat. Cat Stretch or Marjariasana improve back pain and spinal health.
Cow Face Pose or Gomukhasana is an effective yoga pose that stretches at hips, shoulders and thighs and promotes flexibility.
Inspired by the Dolphin, Makara Adho Mukha Svanasana, also called Dolphin Plank Pose, is an excellent core exercise. It focuses on abdominal muscles and builds endurance.
Taking inspiration from cobra, Bhujangasana or Cobra pose is ideal for stretching and strengthening the back. It also relieves stress and improves flexibility.
Thanks For Reading!