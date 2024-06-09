7 Yoga Asanas To Help Ease Period Cramps

By: Rahul M | June 09, 2024
Women can have excruciating period cramps that can be a barrier in their routine life. Practicing some yoga poses can help them. Here are a few yoga poses that can help you with the pain. Balasana helps you relax your hip muscle, spine and thighs.
Baddha Konasana or the Butterfly Pose can help ease the cramp. This pose makes your uterus contract, providing you relief from the pain.
Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or bridge pose strengthen your back and relaxes you hip muscles. It also provides relief to your thigh muscles if they're sore due to periods.
Vajrasana or thunderbolt pose helps in stretching and digestion and also in stretching your hip muscles that ease your period pain.
Viparita Karani or inverted leg pose helps you with blood circulation, digestion, hormonal balance and energy boost. It helps you relax emotionally.
Janu Sirsasana or Forward bend contracts hip muscles and uterus muscles, that helps in proving relief from pain.