International Yoga Day 2024: Ardha Chakrasana, Steps To Perform And Benefits

Ardha Chakrasana literally translates to half chakrasana. 'ardha' means half and chakra is wheel so the ardha chakrasana means half wheel position. There are other variations of this pose that we can do as well, such as ardha chakrasana on the back or with our arms lifted. In order to keep our equilibrium, we can extend our arms and use the wall as support. Kati sakti vikasaka, or rapid forward and backward bending, is practiced as a preliminary pose.

How To Perform Ardha Chakrasana?

1. Either stand upright or assume the tadasana pose on a mat on the floor.

2. Keep your hands on your waist like you're gripping it, supporting it with your fingers pointing front. Using your waist as support, try bending back as far as you can. Hold yourself upright, breathe regularly, and don't lose your equilibrium.

3. Return to your regular posture gradually as you release the air. Spend a moment unwinding. Observe how your breathing changes and how the stretched area feels.

4.Do this five minutes at a time. Repetition of the posture can be done three to five times, depends on how many you can get done.

Benefits Of Performing Ardha Chakrasana

1. Ardha Chakrasana is a good yoga asana to practice for people who have diabetes or are pre diabetic. Ardha Chakrasana helps people maintain their blood sugar levels and raise their Hb1AC levels.

2. This yoga asana can help relieve lower back pain. Ardha Chakrasana, reduces the degree of impairment and pain in the back. It improves spine flexibility. Therefore, it could be useful in the treatment of CLBP (chronic lower back pain)

3. Ardha Chakrasana can help in fat loss. Pressing down on the stomach, the this yoga asana may aid in burning more fat.

4. Ardra Chakrasana helps in regulating heart rate and blood pressure. It might lessen the chance of developing cardiac conditions like heart failure and heart attacks.