International Women's Day: Dear Women, Orgasm Is Your Right...Claim It, Own It & Don't Hesitate To Ask For It

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has a right to vote, right to speech, right to freedom... and she also has a right to orgasm just like men!

However, several studies suggest while 95% of men orgasm during sex, while only 30% of woman reach the sexual climax in India. The gap is huge, though women these days are becoming aware about their sexual rights, but the percent is significantly low.

Similarly, experts also attribute it to mainly lack of awareness among men.

So, on this Women's Day, let's explore the rights & routes of women's pleasure. Dr. Rashmi Patil, a young and qualified sexologist based in Pune, debunked some common myths about what makes women happy in bed and helped us understand the chemistry & biology behind them.

She talks about things like size and emotions, showing us how women's satisfaction is more than just a physical thing. And she tells about the importance of men being aware of women's needs in intimate relationships and the common misconceptions about women's sexual pleasure.

Men Think Of Sexual Intimacy Over Emotional Intimacy

Dr Rashmi emphasises that men often misunderstand women's approaches as solely sexual, overlooking the emotional aspect of intimacy. Additionally, there's a misconception about the significance of size, with many men believing that size directly correlates with a woman's satisfaction, which is not necessarily the case. She also debunks the myth that longer duration equates to greater satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of emotional connection and foreplay over duration.

Talking Sex Is Helpful, Not Shameful

Open discussion on sex is not welcomed in India. In fact, recently in US ,a model was asked to deboard the plane when sex toy started buzzing inside her suitcase.

According to Dr. Rashmi, societal norms play a pivotal role in shaping women's attitudes towards sex and sexual pleasure. She notes that societal taboos surrounding discussions about sex create an environment of shame and stigma, discouraging women from seeking guidance about their sexual health and exploring their sexual pleasures. These norms contribute to women's reluctance to openly communicate their needs and desires, often resorting to seeking advice from peers rather than healthcare professionals.

Orgasm Is Equally Important For Mental & Physical Well-being

No girls, if you think an orgasm can only give you joyful butterflies down there, then you are wrong.

Dr Rashmi emphasizes the significance of female orgasm for both her mental and physical well-being. She explains that experiencing orgasm is not only crucial for enhancing the relationship between partners but also essential for a woman's overall mental and physical health. She underscores that men should prioritize women's sexual satisfaction and that orgasm contributes to emotional bonding and stress relief.

Past Trauma Can Affect Women's Sexual Pleasure:

No girls, orgasm is not that easy! Our doctor explains that stress, anxiety, and past experiences can significantly affect a woman's sexual satisfaction. Dr. Rashmi advocates for creating a supportive environment where women feel emotionally secure and free from judgment, enabling them to fully engage in intimate moments.

Communication Between Partners Enhances Women's Sexual Experience:

Communication is the key, might be overwritten but is definitely not overrated!

Our doc. underscores the importance of communication between partners in enhancing a woman's sexual experience. She emphasizes that open and honest communication fosters understanding and mutual respect, allowing partners to express their needs and desires freely. Effective communication leads to greater intimacy and satisfaction in the relationship.

Have Self-Exploration Over Casual Encounters For Sexual Satisfaction

Dr. Rashmi advocates for women to explore various techniques and kegle exercises to enhance their sexual pleasure and deepen their understanding of their bodies. She emphasises the importance of prioritising self-exploration and experimentation.

It's only when you what works for you the best, you will be able to guide your partner.

Dear Women, Orgasm Is Your Right...Claim It, Own It!

To all the young girls out there, remember that your sexual health and satisfaction matter. Don't hesitate to explore and educate yourself about your own body and desires. By being aware and empowered, you can make informed choices and prioritize your well-being in intimate relationships. Your voice and needs deserve to be heard and respected.

Furthermore, she highlights that masturbation is a healthier alternative to engaging in sex with random partners. She emphasises that self-pleasure allows women to explore their sexuality in a safe and controlled environment, reducing the risk of sexually transmitted infections and emotional distress associated with casual encounters. By embracing self-pleasure, women can cultivate a deeper connection with their bodies and prioritize their own sexual well-being.