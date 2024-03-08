International Women’s Day: Passion Meets Profession, Celebrating Trailblazing Women Entrepreneurs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a world where passion meets profession, women entrepreneurs are at the forefront, shaping societies and inspiring others with their resilience and innovations. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Free Press spoke to the city’s remarkable women entrepreneurs who are not only turning their passions into professions but also setting remarkable examples for society to follow.

Alpna Jha’s ‘Prerna’ nursery

48 years old Alpna Jha’s love for plants has blossomed into a thriving profession as she runs a nursery named ‘Prerna’. With a deep passion for nurturing a green life, she chose the name ‘Prerna’ as it symbolizes inspiration for people. “I turned my passion into a profession. I named my nursery Prerna because it gives inspiration to people. The small plants are like little kids; we take care of them as our own,” said Alpna. Since establishing her venture in 2015, Alpna has cultivated over 2500 plants in her garden areas. Not stopping there, she crafts pots and plants them in recycled bottles, transforming discarded materials into green havens. Beyond catering to plant orders, Alpna has become a sought-after designer for gardens, terrace gardens, and nurseries. Her dedication and love for plants have even earned her the esteemed title of brand ambassador for Nagar Nigam Bhopal earlier, showcasing her profound impact on the world of greenery.

Rashmi Manu Vyas’, Jeev Jantu Vihar

Rashmi Manu Vyas, 47, driven by her lifelong passion for animal welfare, established a shelter home called ‘Jeev Jantu Vihar’ during the COVID-19 pandemic. “From childhood, I was fond of caring for animals and always harbored the desire to do something for them. However, with my children’s education taking precedence.” During the pandemic, Rashmi and her children dedicated themselves to providing essential care for stray animals, including preparing 200–300 chapatis daily and supplying pedigrees and water to dogs. Post-pandemic, Rashmi leased a building to rescue and provide shelter to injured animals, ensuring they received all necessary care. Today, Jeev Jantu Vihar houses approximately 70 dogs, 60 cows and buffaloes, and various other animals.

Mubsira Masoud’s Deiko Dashboard Polish

Mubsira Masoud, 45, is a multi-talented entrepreneur. She manufactures car polish independently and holds certifications as a yoga and aerial silk instructor. She is also a member of the All India Aerial Silk Sports Association. She is the proud owner of Vision Multi Service. Deiko Dashboard Polish is her sole venture. Mubsira specializes in manufacturing dashboard polish and coolants.” This business is one that I initiated myself, whereas the other two were co-owned with my husband, added Mubsira.

Anshu Gupta’s Aarohan Research Lab and Software

Anshu Gupta, the owner and founder of Aarohan Research Lab and Software, specializes in IT consultation, solutions, and digital branding. Initiated during the 2019 COVID pandemic, amidst societal challenges and economic downturns, the venture aimed to address employment needs and societal concerns, said Gupta. Today, the venture provides consultation to over forty companies in India. Gupta said, “By overcoming challenges through dedication and timely delivery of quality services, the company’s reputation attracts more clients and fosters brand loyalty. I have been committed to women’s empowerment for over twelve years; economic empowerment remains a cornerstone for societal resilience and strength.”