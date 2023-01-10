International Thank You Day 2023: Why a day dedicated to the simple word 'Thank you'? Let's reflect on it

I just want to say 'Thank You' | FPJ

'Thank You', a word that seems so simple, but when expressed brings a smile on the face of the giver as well as the receiver. When you say 'Thank You' to the people who least expect it, like your parents, partner; it will make them feel that you appreciate whatever they do and have done for you and don't take them for granted. A word that can strengthen your relationship and shows your optimism towards life. When you thank God for all their blessings, it shows your gratitude towards them.

When gratitude becomes a part of your daily routine, not only it will keep you happy but it gives you strength when faced with adverse situations. How? "It will make you realise that though whatever may happen, I have people who support and believe in me. Also, I have more blessings than hardships in my life; so I will overcome this too and it is just a part or a phase of life."

So, 'International Thank You Day' is celebrated every year on January 11. This day makes us realise how important is to say 'Thank You'. Even when you help a stranger and they say 'Thank You' to you or vice versa, it brings a smile on face.

Things you should be thankful and express gratitude to:

In this New Year 2023, you can start by keeping a jar which you can fill with positive words that your loved ones used for you and also, all the best things that happened to you on that day.

Pray to God not for asking for something but tell them 'Thank You' for a healthy body: for being able to see, hear, speak, walk, write- some people can't do that because they are physically challenged (still they are not lesser than anyone); so that is a blessing even though you may not realise it.

Your job: some people don't have it; still they try their level best.

Scoring well in exam or even not- you still have chance and many opportunities to do that.

Your parents, your supportive family and friends: some are orphans still they succeed in life.

For your house to stay and food that you eat: some people even don't get basic necessities like food, clothing and shelter.

Ways to say 'Thank You' and express gratitude to your loved ones:

Do things that will make them happy: you can cook for your Mom when she is out and let her get surprised with the already prepared meal when she comes back home.

You can take your spouse or partner to a nature retreat, comedy show, adventure tour- anything that gives them escape from the normal routine.

You can do something for your best friend unconditionally like helping them by going out of the way.

You can make a greeting card or write a letter for your favourite teacher for making you learn whatever you have till today and by expressing how that have changed the way you look at your life.

Just spend an entire evening with your father: be a good listener, spend quality time with him.

You can talk to your boss and colleagues directly if they have being supportive in your growth and have given you opportunities to do your best in your career.