International Coffee Day 2024: 5 Must Visit Places For Coffee Enthusiasts

Canva

Coffee is a widely loved beverage and enthusiasts worship a good cup of coffee that rejuvenates them and brings them back to life after the first cup in the morning or during a coffee break at work. They will surely agree that all good coffee credits to good coffee beans. On the occasion of International Coffee Day, here are a few coffee destinations you can visit if you wish to experience the authentic flavour and understand more about their types and origin.

Kodagu (Coorg), India

Kodagu, commonly referred to as Coorg, is a mesmerizing blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and fragrance coffee farms, all nestled amidst the beautiful highlands of Karnataka. For aficionados of coffee, it's an oasis. Discover the region's intriguing coffee farming history as you go across vast coffee farms and take in the heady aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans. Try out different roasts and mixes, or just relax with a cup of coffee while taking in the beautiful scenery and peaceful surroundings.

Canva

California's Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, a charming city in the center of California, is well-known for its outstanding beaches, striking architecture, and traditional seafood cuisine. It is also the location of a long-standing coffee culture, with many fair-trade plantations and, as a result, upscale cafes with distinctive flavor combinations. It is good to know that Santa Barbara's cafés are known to satisfy local tastes, which include a nutty, chocolaty, and fruit-forward flavor, for visitors hoping to enjoy the city's coffee culture.

Read Also National Coffee Day 2024: 7 Types Of Coffee Beans You Might Not Know About

There are many options, including the well-known Santa Barbara Roasting Company, which offers over 70 flavors of organic and shade-grown fair trade coffee, and Lighthouse Coffee Shop, which is famous for its warm brews and mouthwatering pastries. You can plan you trips via booking.com to ensure a safe, smooth and hastle free experience.

Canva

Java, Indonesia

Java, the physical and economic center of Indonesia, is an island that is sandwiched between Sumatra and Bali. The region's proximity to the Equator and hilly terrain produce microclimates ideal for coffee cultivation. When not bathing in its picturesque settings encompassing lush flora, big national parks, jaw-dropping mountains and impressive temples, tourists can discover more about Java’s coffee business, which dates back to the 18th century. Caffeine lovers can now savor its distinctive Javanese coffee, which undergoes a special "washed coffee" procedure for a smoother, sweeter flavor.

Canva

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City, the most populous city in Vietnam, is characterised by rivers and canals and has a lively atmosphere that is best captured in its colorful architecture, lively street markets, and exciting nightlife. It also has a diverse and rich coffee culture, with several regions creating their own specialties, such as "cà phê trúng," or egg coffee. Anticipate to see the city's avenues peppered with high-end coffee shops and classic locations where visitors and locals alike congregate on street chairs and sip "Cà phê sữa đá," a grind dark roast coffee made in Vietnam that is frequently served over ice with condensed milk.-

Read Also What Is Egg Coffee? Learn About The Viral Swedish Drink That Left People Surprised

Coatepec, Mexico

Coatepec, a central district of Veracruz, is home to charming towns, tasteful parks, and a range of cultural museums, including the well-known Coffee Museum. There are also food stalls where tourists may sample regional specialties like tamales and chilaquiles. Being one of the biggest producers of coffee beans in the area, it is also known as the coffee capital of Mexico. It is recognized for its vibrant architecture as well as for having a large number of top-notch cafés where guests may savor freshly roasted coffee made from Coatepec's "high grown" beans, which are prized for their mildly nutty flavor and medium acidity.

