National Coffee Day 2024: 7 Types Of Coffee Beans You Might Not Know About

By: Rahul M | September 28, 2024
National Coffe Day is going to be celebrated on September 29 this year to appreciate and enjoy this widely loved beverage
Coffee is made form coffee beans that comes from different parts of the world. Here are the types you should know about
Arabica. These beans lend sweeter, smoother, and more refined notes. Lower in caffeine and less acidic, it exudes fruity, nutty and caramel flavours making it less bitter
Robusta. For those who like bitterness and bold flavours in their cuppa, Robusta coffee fits in. It makes its presence felt in Espresso and instant coffee
Java. If you thought Java was the slang for coffee, think again. Grown on the Island of Java in Indonesia, it is a regional type with strong, mildly sweet flavours
Kona. Kona coffee has immense health benefits as it is known to improve cognitive function by blocking adenosine. Its caffeine can increase vigilance, increase response time, and enhance cognitive performance
Peaberry. The outcome of a genetic mutation, a peaberry bean is a single, round bean that grows without a flat side. Connoisseurs’ favourite, its rich and flavoursome taste profile can be attributed to its higher acidity levels
Kopi Luwak. Also known as cat poop coffee or civet coffee, it has its origin in Indonesia. It consists of partly assimilated and digested coffee cherries, consumed and excreted by the Asian palm civet