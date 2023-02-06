International Clash Day: A day dedicated to the British punk band 'Clash'

picture for representation

International Clash Day celebrates the legendary British punk band, the 'Clash'. This year, International Clash Day will take place on February 7.

The Clash band had an extraordinary influence on reggae, pop, disco, punk, rock, rap, and even world music. Just as important, if not more so, the Clash brought passion and a social conscience to rock and roll. The main lineup of the band consisted of Joe Strummer and Mick Jones, who both sang and played guitar, as well as bassist Paul Simonon, and drummer Topper Headon.

The Clash were once dubbed as 'the only band that matters.'

International Clash Day started as an organic movement on February 7, 2013, when John Richards, radio host of Washington-based radio station KEXP, played the Clash’s songs all day. There is an extremely popular video available on the internet that describes how the movement started and rapidly became a global phenomenon.

Ever since its inception, it has been recognized through official proclamations by several cities including Vancouver, Seattle, and Austin. For 2021, KEXP’s playlist of the day will be music by or inspired by the Clash.

