e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleInternational Clash Day: A day dedicated to the British punk band 'Clash'

International Clash Day: A day dedicated to the British punk band 'Clash'

The Clash were once dubbed as 'the only band that matters.'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
picture for representation
Follow us on

International Clash Day celebrates the legendary British punk band, the 'Clash'. This year, International Clash Day will take place on February 7. 

The Clash band had an extraordinary influence on reggae, pop, disco, punk, rock, rap, and even world music. Just as important, if not more so, the Clash brought passion and a social conscience to rock and roll. The main lineup of the band consisted of Joe Strummer and Mick Jones, who both sang and played guitar, as well as bassist Paul Simonon, and drummer Topper Headon.

The Clash were once dubbed as 'the only band that matters.'

International Clash Day started as an organic movement on February 7, 2013, when John Richards, radio host of Washington-based radio station KEXP, played the Clash’s songs all day. There is an extremely popular video available on the internet that describes how the movement started and rapidly became a global phenomenon. 

Ever since its inception, it has been recognized through official proclamations by several cities including Vancouver, Seattle, and Austin. For 2021, KEXP’s playlist of the day will be music by or inspired by the Clash. 

Read Also
5 Easy ways to consume Nutella on this World Nutella Day
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mankind Pharma and PAWS organise VETexpo 2023 for veterinary care awareness

Mankind Pharma and PAWS organise VETexpo 2023 for veterinary care awareness

Sid-Kiara wedding: Bollywood celebrities who donned Manish Malhotra's lehengas for their festivities

Sid-Kiara wedding: Bollywood celebrities who donned Manish Malhotra's lehengas for their festivities

International Clash Day: A day dedicated to the British punk band 'Clash'

International Clash Day: A day dedicated to the British punk band 'Clash'

Rose Day: DON'T give the RED ROSE to the one you friend zoned; pick this colour instead

Rose Day: DON'T give the RED ROSE to the one you friend zoned; pick this colour instead

Rose Day 2023: Where to buy roses for that special someone in Mumbai?

Rose Day 2023: Where to buy roses for that special someone in Mumbai?