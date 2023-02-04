5 Easy ways to consume Nutella on this World Nutella Day

Nutella is a spread flavored with hazelnut and cocoa. Originating in the 1964 world's most popular hazelnut and cocoa-flavoured spread has a dedicated global date to celebrate it.

World Nutella Day was first celebrated on February 5th, 2007, by Sara Rosso, an American blogger.

They began celebrating Nutella by sharing pictures, ideas, inspiration, and recipes on social media: that’s how World Nutella Day became a global phenomenon. But the story doesn’t end there, in 2015, Sara transferred World Nutella Day to the makers of Nutella, so that it could live on and grow for years to come.

On February 5, Nutella fans post pictures, recipes, and messages declaring their love and loyalty to the popular spread.

Here are 5 ways you can consume Nutella

Make a sandwich

Find two slices of bread. Spread a thick layer of Nutella on one. Slap the other on top. And there you have it!

Add to ice cream

Nutella makes a perfect topping for ice cream, especially after being heated up.

Eat for breakfast

Nutella goes well on a pancake, bagel or as stuffing in a crepe.

Donuts

Rather than using a regular creme or custard filling for your donuts, try Nutella.

Eat it as it is

Just rip the top of that tub of Nutella and have at it with a spoon.

