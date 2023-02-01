Opa! — Middle Eastern Style! Experience the Exotic New Mix of Food, Drink and Music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Opa! — in Greek culture, translates to happiness, and that’s what it has been spreading since 23rd November 2015, the essence and expression of joy, mirth, and celebration lies in its very being. It is the perfect place to explore something new, fresh, and radically different on all occasions.

Spread across approx. 9,000 sq. ft. Opa! Bar & Café is the cream of the nightlife sector and post the lounging hours, the bar section of this space develops into a full-fledged nocturnal hotspot for people to swing by and make the most of the space. Its exclusive and but of-course exclusive service to its patrons makes it the most happening place in town.

Opa! is an extensive space emulating an Arabic Souk concept. Souk, in Arabic, means a marketplace, so one can expect an extensive space with middle-eastern arts and crafts, scattered tastefully. Opa! celebrates middle eastern culture in all its glory. The main restaurant is divided into two sections – the bar, and the cafe.

The bar and lounge section are modern yet traditionally inspired by Arabic culture. This section remains decorated with artifacts that have been brought from Turkey, as well as Morocco. On the other hand, the faux palm trees have been imported from South Korea, to set the mood of the place just right. With dedicated space for coffee, tea, fresh fruit juice counters along with live shawarma counters.

The menu boasts an imaginative twist on Mediterranean and European cuisine, with its focus on Middle Eastern Cuisine. Its authentic Arabic essence in terms of ingredients, flavors, texture, and presentation reflects in its fresh innovations, the food menu which includes Lebanese, Middle Eastern, Arabic, Greek, and Continental dishes.

When it comes to food, Mezze Platter is one of the most liked dishes on our menu. Opa! serves a Cold Mezze Platter as well as a Hot Mezze Platter, the new favorite being the Truffle Hummus. While the Bar carte du jour offers quirky cocktails like Pomona which is a combination between Gin and Aperol blended with watermelon and kokum with the cheesiness of feta, Sangrias, LITs and shooters made using fresh ingredients or the novelty in flavor combinations, the bar menu itself is dynamic and sure enough to make the evenings happy and tipsy.

The menu goes from a basic exclusive dining and café experience, all the way up to being the most popular party spot in town, with ideally everything possible to serve to the guests under one roof.

Opa! Bar & Café also hosts a couple of fancy events on a regular basis with guest DJs from all over the globe and yet being in India cater to their selective audience with Sufi Nights / Acoustic nights occasionally. And that’s just not it, they’ve also penetrated the Techno genre hosting a couple of big techno gigs on a bi-monthly basis!

Opa! hosts Live Acoustic Bands performances every Thursday night and has a Live DJ performing almost every other night, specializing in Techno, Afro House, Commercial, Hip Hop, House, EDM, Sufi, and Hindi Acoustic. They do host occasional UK Punjabi and Bollywood nights to keep things spicy and happening, keeping year-round festivities going.

According to the owner, Mr. Gaurav Shetty, “We would love to open more venues under this brand name and are scouting for the right place and a big and spacious venue to take it a notch higher.” So, all those who are waiting for Opa! to sprinkle its middle-eastern magic all over your town, the wait is almost over.

Come and enjoy the unique concoction of drinks, food, and music to experience something beyond the regular genre of cafe and nightlife. Opa!

Pocket pinch: ₹4,000 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

