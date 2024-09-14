Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Says 'Its Parents' Responsibility To Set Discipline At Home'; Know If His Statement Is Applicable In Real Life

Narayana Murthy | Image: Wikipedia

Narayan Murthy, the founder of Infosys has again found himself in a stir after his comments. Only this time, he shared his opinions about parenting. Mr. Murthy was recently asked how in this world of social media, where children are distracted by it every minute are they supposed to focus on studies?

Mr. Muthy's reply to this was “Parents should create an environment of discipline at home for children to study. Parents can’t be watching movies while expecting children to focus on their studies.”

Narayana Murthy |

Netizens and working professionals responded by reposting the 72 hours work in a week statement and asked him about the time they will get with their children if they start working for 70 hours. An X user commented, "“But if parents work for 72 hours as you recommend, then when will they devote time to kids?”

Can parents balance it all?

In today's world, where both parents are working professionals and struggle hard at their work to give the best to their kids already find it difficult to engage with their kids due to the hustle culture. Above all this, if they begin to work for 70 hours a week, they will absolutely disconnect from their kids since there will be no time for interaction with each other. To support Mr. Murthy's statement, an X user posted screenshots from Murthy's interview where he shared how he managed it all.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Not only is it toxic but can also have a great impact on the child's mental health. While children grow up, it is necessary for the parents to spend quality time with them because this time is what shapes their personalities in the future.

Can Murthy's ask from parents be truly applicable in real life?

It is infact trut that children imitate their parents and look up to them. Since parents are the in charge of their kids's life at least till they're teenagers, it is in their control to limit their kids' exposure to the outer world, social media in particular.

While fulfilling you child's need and adhering to the norms of today's world might feel like the right thing to do, it is also important to instill discipline in them. It will help them become responsible, independent and thoughtful. As mentioned above, children imitate their parents and follow their footsteps. So if the parents start making healthy changes in their lifestyle, the kids will adopt to it in no time.

This will not impact anybody's life negatively. Instead it will lead to healthier habits and fuller lives. Id parents choose to limit their own screen time and set rules, the same will be applicable to the children. If parents choose to spend more time reading and performing outdoor activities or exercises, it will be both helpful to the parents as well as the children.