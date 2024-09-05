'There Was Less Brain Fog': Anushka Sharma Shares Benefits Of Sleeping Early And Opens Up About Parenting

Instagram

Bollywood's favourite Anushka Sharma is known for her commitment to her disciplined lifestyle and what's even more intriguing is that she does it so effortlessly. A disciplined life is the way of her life. Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli have often shared how a good routine, fitness and diet is of utmost importance to both of them.

Anushka Sharma recently landed in Mumbai after being away from the limelight for quite some time. She made a rare public appearance for an event on Wednesday where she shared her parenting journey and talked about the importance of passing on traditions that she and Virat learned from their parents.

Disciplined Lifestyle

Everybody is aware of the disciplined life Anushka follows. She has also shared this fact in many of her interviews that 'it comes naturally' to her since she has grown up in a Army background, she has always lived a disciplined life that became her routine. What is to be applauded is that even after spending years in Bollywood as an actress, her commitment to her routine never changed.

“For example, if we were being finicky on the table and didn’t want to eat something, our father wouldn’t shout at us. He’d just say, ‘Sure, you can leave. But when you’re hungry, that’s what you’re going to eat.’ These things are important because then we value what our parents would do for us. It had made me appreciate things a lot. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to give that to my kids. The routines, the discipline and appreciation for what you have,” she added

Anushka talks about benefits of going early to bed

The 'Phillauri' actress opened up about her daughter Vamika's dinner timings. She shared how she developed a habit of sleeping early as Vamika usually got done with her dinner around 5:30 pm.

“It started out as convenience, because my daughter would want her dinner early. She would eat it around 5.30 and most of the time it would be me and her home alone. So, I’d think what am I going to do now, might as well sleep. I started to see the benefits. I slept better, felt fresher in the morning, there was less brain fog. That works for me. I didn’t read it somewhere and started following it, it was out of convenience but it’s now something that the entire family does,” she added.