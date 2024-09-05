Anushka Sharma Exudes Chic Glam In Tailored Attire

By: Rahul M | September 05, 2024
On Thursday, September 5, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at the JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai for an event
All images from Varinder Chawla
She was decked up in a sophisticated ensemble, exuding chic elegance
Her attire featured a tailored denim top styled with white wide-leg pants
Anushka complemented her look with minimal accessories, including statement earrings, silver rings and white pointed heels
For makeup, the actress opted for natural glam, which featured rosy cheeks, smokey nude eyes and pink glossy lips
She finished off her look with a loose, wavy hairdo
The actress returned to Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 4, after spending her personal time with family in London
