Anushka Sharma Exudes Chic Glam In Tailored Attire

By: Rahul M | September 05, 2024

On Thursday, September 5, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at the JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai for an event

All images from Varinder Chawla

She was decked up in a sophisticated ensemble, exuding chic elegance

Her attire featured a tailored denim top styled with white wide-leg pants

Anushka complemented her look with minimal accessories, including statement earrings, silver rings and white pointed heels

For makeup, the actress opted for natural glam, which featured rosy cheeks, smokey nude eyes and pink glossy lips

She finished off her look with a loose, wavy hairdo

The actress returned to Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 4, after spending her personal time with family in London

