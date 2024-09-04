Anushka Sharma Is Back In Mumbai; Was Spotted In A Chic Airport Look

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 04, 2024
Anushka Sharma has returned to Mumbai after spending a good few months in London
All images by Varinder Chawla
Anushka has been away from the limelight after her son Akaay's birth. She landed in Mumbai early this morning looking gorgeous in an all black fit
The actress paired a black tee with a black open-buttoned jacket that had a balloon hemline. It was a full sleeve jacket that highlighted her look by giving a puffer effect
She chose loose fitting black pants with a waist belt that created a monochromatic and sleek black look
Anushka kept it minimal with her accessories. She wore rectangular black sunglasses, stud earrings and black flat sandals
Anushka's this airport look quickly went viral and fans started pouring in love and welcoming her back on social media platforms
There are speculations that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are to permanantly shift to London to stay away from the Paps and raise their children away from the spotlight