How Can Hustle Culture Adversely Impact Mental Health? Know Its Impact On Career

For some reason, 'hustle-culture' has become a cool word and so has being a part of this phenomenon. It requires an individual to work hard, beyond working hours, show up in every meeting, get things done before time, be available 24/7, and be productive.

Being ambitious is a good virtue, but so is being invested in the real wealth, which is your health, both physical and mental. Hustle culture often encourages overworking and neglecting personal well-being, leading to serious mental health consequences. Here are a few ways an individual's mental health can be hampered by the 'hustle-culture'.

The Pressure to Always Be Productive

Once you become a part of the hustle culture and are accustomed to its way, you will gain the habit of always being productive, neglecting the fact that your brain needs rest and that it is not a machine. Youngsters, especially in today’s competitive job market, feel this pressure the most. They believe they must continuously push themselves to get ahead in their careers.

This constant pressure of being productive can lead to burnout, a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion. Burnout doesn’t just affect job performance but also impacts overall well-being, causing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Mental urge to punish yourself due to unproductivity

People have become so engrossed in building their careers that they're completely ignoring their physical and mental health as if they're going to have a second chance at life. This intense focus on their professional lives leaves little room for exercise, proper nutrition, or downtime.

One major concern is sleep deprivation. Many youngsters cut back on sleep to meet deadlines or work on side projects. They don't realise that lack of sleep can lead to poor concentration and irritability which can further lead to mental health issues.

Anxiety, Depression follows

When you are disconnected from the real world for along time, a void is created and when you try to fill it, you realise that nothing aligns. It is a natural way of life, but the pressure to succeed, maintain social status, and meet career expectations can cause an enormous changes, leading to self-doubt, future anxiety, and depression.

Glamorisation of hustle culture

One of the dangerous aspects of hustle culture is that it glamorises overwork. Success stories of entrepreneurs and influencers working long hours are idolized, making it seem like working non-stop is the only way to succeed. As a result, many young people feel guilty for resting or taking time off, fearing they’ll fall behind.

Why is work-life balance important?

To overcome the effects of hustle-culture, it is important to make significant changes in your real life. it’s important to emphasize the need for work-life balance. This means setting boundaries between work and personal time, prioritizing self-care, and recognizing that rest is just as crucial to success as hard work.

Young adults should realise that their mental and physical health should be their priority because money and fame can be gained in life only if your health is maintained. Taking breaks, practicing mindfulness, getting enough sleep, and seeking support when needed are essential practices that can protect their mental and physical health.