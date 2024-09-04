25-Year-Old Techie Hospitalised, Says 'Hustle Culture Comes With A Cost'; Warns Youngsters About Poor Lifestyle

X

Skipping meals, eating outside, pulling an all-nighter and drinking excess alcohol can sure make you look 'cool' in the youngsters club but at what cost? Kritarth Mittal, the founder of the Soshals app was hospitalised for health detoriation. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how he blames his poor lifestyle choices for ending up in a hospital bed at 25.

He shared a post on X where he warned young adults to prioritise their health amidst the 'Hustle Culture' they're all busy in. Kritarth lives in Mumbai and he shared that he never experienced any symptoms of illness until one day he experienced a bad headache followed by vomiting.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur said, “Hustle culture comes with a cost — some you incur right away and some over decades, Choice is yours, I'm just here to show you the ugly side of it so you don't get swayed easy.

“This is me after pulling all-nighters, sleeping for <5-6 hours, and no diet plan,” he added, sharing a picture of himself on a hospital bed.

How did netizens react?

Kritarth's comment section was showered with love and advice. While some prayed for his health and wished him speedy recovery, others urged him to start following a better lifestyle and to always note that health should not and cannot be comprised at any cost. Because good health is the foundation to fulfill all your dreams and desires.

A doctor in the commented below his X post saying, "I am sorry to note that you became unwell due to your hectic work schedule. Wish you a speedy recovery. Maintaining work-life balance is crucial for health, and to prevent serious illnesses. Hopefully, your message will help several others achieve that much-needed balance in".

Youngsters need to realise the importance of a good lifestyle. A good diet, regular exercise and a sound sleep should not be traded. In the fast paced life, young adults have become addicted to the hustle culture and it is no wrong to give your best at work and achieve it all but compromising your health can have bad long term and short term effects on your body.