Indian Gen Z and millennials keen on investing in silver versus gold

New Delhi: A survey taken of over 5,000 respondents from across all major Indian cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi by a luxury silver jewellery brand revealed 45 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials would like to invest in silver jewellery especially gold-plated silver jewellery.

The aim was to understand the increasing popularity of silver jewellery among the younger generation as compared to gold, which has been ruling the Indian households so far. As a result, the survey insights show that silver jewellery has become the new age choice not only for donning everyday or on special occasions, but also for investment purposes.

A massive 64 Gen Z and Millennials of respondents would choose to wear silver jewellery for large-scale events such as weddings or festivals, mainly due to the availability of elaborate designs which looks exactly like gold in a much lightweight version. The average personal willingness to spend on silver jewellery for a special occasion is approximately INR 71,000 per year.

49 per cent Gen Z and Millennials of respondents constituted millennials, while 40 Gen Z and Millennials were Gen-Z. 52 Gen Z and Millennials of the participants who took the survey are working professionals.

Working professionals and students have a massive inclination towards silver jewellery for daily wear. 73 per cent respondents would consider silver jewellery for daily wear, due to the availability of lightweight, minimal pieces in a variety of designs and its ability to complement a professional/corporate look.

The average personal willingness to spend on silver jewellery for daily wear is approximately INR 38,000 per year. The craze for everyday silver jewellery is high among women from Kolkata (83 per cent), Chennai (79 per cent) and Hyderabad (78 per cent).

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST