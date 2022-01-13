Tech investment firm Recognise closes $1.3 bn growth fund

Recognize, a technology investment platform, announced today that it has raised approximately $1.3 billion for its inaugural fund.

What does it do?

Recognize strives to be a first-of-its-kind platform, linking inspired technology entrepreneurs and founders who have unconventional ideas with strategic capital, operational expertise, and industry insights. Through this platform, entrepreneurs and founders gain access to exclusive talent networks, corporate relationships, and intellectual property, as well as an operating playbook of best practices to help companies scale, innovate, and operate more efficiently.

Who founded it?

The firm was founded by a team of industry veterans with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience building global technology companies and making strategic investments. The team includes Frank D’Souza (Co-Founder and former CEO of tech services firm Cognizant), Raj Mehta (former President of Cognizant), Charles Phillips (former Chairman and CEO of enterprise SaaS company Infor and former President of software company Oracle), and David Wasserman (former Partner at private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice).

Three investments closed

Recognize has closed on three platform investments with over 4,000 employees that exemplify transformative themes in tech services. These include Ciklum, a leading cloud-native, digital engineering firm with a delivery network across Eastern Europe; SpringML, one of the largest pure-play services organizations focused on Data, AI/ML, and other Google Cloud solutions; and Torc, a company redefining the future of work through a virtual talent platform for software engineers.

Tech services market

“The speed of technological innovation is changing entire industries, and it is imperative for businesses and governments to keep pace,” said Frank D’Souza, Co-Founder. “The technology services market is 3.5x larger than the software industry, yet the sector has only attracted one-third of the amount of private equity capital , underscoring the opportunity for focused investors with a deep knowledge of the industry.”

Charles Phillips, Co-Founder said, “Software and technology services have always been closely linked and the next-generation of hybrid services companies will apply more proprietary technology to their service delivery in order to create repeatable business outcomes. We see a tremendous opportunity to use our platform to create technology jobs in historically underrepresented communities.”

David Wasserman, Co-Founder, said, “We have assembled a distinct group of operators and investors, who are committed to empowering the next-generation of industry champions. We look forward to partnering with companies and talented management teams to shape this sector.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:16 PM IST