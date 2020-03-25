Indian designers are hosting sales online to help you shop amid lockdown

As if the memes and tweets haven’t said it enough, life in isolation is hard. Most companies have given their employees work from home. Pros of that, is you basically get to lounge on your sofa and complete that presentation of yours. Cons, your OOTD for the next one week are your pajamas! Your outfit probably won’t be changing in the near future, but that doesn’t mean the wardrobe shouldn’t. Most brands have shut down their production keeping the safety of their employees in mind, but quite a few of them have massive sales happening online! Read further to find out more, so that when this quarantine period is over, you are back on track stylish and fashionable.
1. Jolaa
Jolaa is an Uttar Pradesh homegrown footwear and shoe brand and their USP is their shoe customization. Whatever is your mood or occasion, they give shape to your imagination and come up with a product that is a reflection of your personality. Their quirky designs are quite popular and currently the brand is offering a good discount. Check out their page .
2. Angrakha
Angrakha by Bijal is an online clothing brand that brings contemporary fashion to a new level. They have a wide range of kurtis and women fashion wear in superb designs and great colours. Their anarkali and A-line kurtis have simple but elegant designs and they currently have a massive sale on . Head over there right now and have your Indian wear in your wardrobe, up to date!
3. House of Indya
A pioneer in prêt modern-ethnic wear, House of Indya is an online platform that caters to all your traditional clothing needs. It is an authentic fashion brand quintessentially dedicated to ethnic Indian wear. With a humongous collection of tops, kurtas, wedding wear, ethnic wear, fusion wear, dupattas, tunics etc, you are guaranteed to find your perfect fit here. The visually appealing garments are literally click away for and with the huge sale that they have going on right now, missing it would be a cardinal sin for every fashionista. Check out their page .
4. Faballey
A ‘one-stop fashion shop’ destination, Faballey is an online fashion store that caters to the trend-baker in you. Started in 2012, this online fashion store comprises the trendiest tops, hottest dresses, skirts, jackets, shoes, bags, accessories and fashion jewellery for women. Their summer collection looks absolutely chic and easy and they have a flat 20% off on all new arrivals! So go ahead and shop till your heart drops! Check out their page .
5. The Pot Plant
The Pot Plant celebrates the evergreen charm of natural fabrics and the brand has unique collections for both male and females. Using fabrics like silk and bandhani, the brand makes sure the inherent gender bias in clothing is completely disrupted with their garments! They have a great sale going on right now, which you can check out on their .
