Indian designers are hosting sales online to help you shop amid lockdown

As if the memes and tweets haven’t said it enough, life in isolation is hard. Most companies have given their employees work from home. Pros of that, is you basically get to lounge on your sofa and complete that presentation of yours. Cons, your OOTD for the next one week are your pajamas! Your outfit probably won’t be changing in the near future, but that doesn’t mean the wardrobe shouldn’t. Most brands have shut down their production keeping the safety of their employees in mind, but quite a few of them have massive sales happening online! Read further to find out more, so that when this quarantine period is over, you are back on track stylish and fashionable.

1. Jolaa

Jolaa is an Uttar Pradesh homegrown footwear and shoe brand and their USP is their shoe customization. Whatever is your mood or occasion, they give shape to your imagination and come up with a product that is a reflection of your personality. Their quirky designs are quite popular and currently the brand is offering a good discount. Check out their page here .

2. Angrakha

Angrakha by Bijal is an online clothing brand that brings contemporary fashion to a new level. They have a wide range of kurtis and women fashion wear in superb designs and great colours. Their anarkali and A-line kurtis have simple but elegant designs and they currently have a massive sale on Myntra . Head over there right now and have your Indian wear in your wardrobe, up to date!

3. House of Indya