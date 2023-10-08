Indian Air Force Day 2023: Date, History, Theme And Significance | File photo

Indian Air Force Day, celebrated annually on October 8th, marks the establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. This day honours the bravery and dedication of IAF personnel who protect India's skies.

Across the country, impressive aerial displays, parades, and ceremonies are held to showcase the IAF's skills and commitment to national security. The 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated enthusiastically at numerous air bases across the country.

It is a suitable homage to the courageous individuals of the Indian Air Force, honouring their steadfast dedication to the defence and security of the nation.

History

The Indian Air Force traces its origins back to the Royal Indian Air Force, founded on October 8, 1932, and then, evolving into the present-day IAF in 1950. Throughout its history, the IAF engaged in four major conflicts with Pakistan in 1947-1948, 1965 & 1971 (Bangladesh War), and 1999 (Kargil War).

In 1961, the Indian Air Force played a vital role in Goa's integration into the Indian Union. In 1962, it provided essential air support during the Indian Armed Forces' conflict with the Chinese Army. The IAF also contributed to capturing the Siachen Glacier in 1984. In 1988, it thwarted the People's Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE) from overthrowing the Maldivian government. During crises, the IAF conducts rescue missions for stranded Indian citizens abroad and assists during natural disasters.

The Indian Air Force collaborates closely with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space. Notably, Rakesh Sharma, an IAF pilot, ventured into space in 1984.

Theme

The theme for this year's Indian Air Force Day, 'IAF - Airpower Beyond Boundaries,' emphasizes the IAF's excellence, innovation, and its role as the guardian of the nation's skies.

Significance

This celebration holds immense significance as it not only commemorates the IAF's establishment but also showcases its pivotal role in safeguarding India's sovereignty and territorial boundaries, promoting peace and security within and beyond its borders.

