7 Places To Explore In Manali During Summer

By: Rahul M | May 01, 2024
Manali is one of the best places to explore in summer. The snowy place is surrounded by natural beauty. Hidimba Devi Temple is an ancient temple located in the heart of the city.
Beas River is one of the important rivers in Shimla. It is surrounded by valleys and lush greenery, which makes it serene to watch.
TripAdvisor
One of the stunning waterfalls in Shimla is Jogini Waterfall, located in Manali.
Universal Adventures
Solang is famous for many things. The beautiful snowy paces offer various adventure activities to the tourists. It is situated on the outskirts of Manali.
Bhrigu Lake is located near Manali. The beautiful lake provides stunning views and tranquility.
Medium
Rohtang La is 51 km away from Manali. It is considered an important place to visit in Shimla, and it is known for its scenic beauty.
Invincible NGO
Naggar is one of the oldest towns in Shimla. The small town is home to villages, mountains, flora, and fauna. It is also on the outskirts of Manali.
Savaari