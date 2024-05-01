Anushka Sharma Turns 36: Know All About The Bollywood Diva's Secret To Fitness

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 01, 2024
Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! This Diva turns 36 today. She has had a phenomenal journey throughout her career and she continues to inspire us with her discipline towards her fitness.
Anushka is known amongst the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She often keeps sharing her workout routine on Instagram. Yoga has been Anushka's favorite form of exercise for years.
The actress has also been seen working out in the gym with her husband, Virat Kohli. She follows a routine of weight training and cardio in the gym.
Anushka Sharma was also extremely active with her fitness journey during her pregnancy. This post on her Instagram where she is seen performing Shirshasana had the internet applauding her consistency and dedication to stay fit.
Anushka Sharma also believes in feeding you mind and soul for better overall health. Meditation is also a way to keep your mind healthy and away from negativity.
A big part of fitness is the diet and Anushka has often shared pictures relishing her favorite food indicating that one should enjoy their food. She is a vegetarian and prefers home cooked meals.
Anushka has always been known for her strict and consistent routine in the industry. She follows a early to bed, early to rise routine that helps her stay motivated and productive throughout the day.