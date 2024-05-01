Planning A Summer Escape? Here Are Some Off-Beat Locations Of Himachal For You To Explore

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 01, 2024
Kalpa is the biggest village in Kinnaur district. It is known for its lush Pine nut forest and break-taking view of snow covered peak, Kinnaur Kailash. Goddess Chandika's temple is only 11 kms from Kalpa and it is a must visit spot.
Situated at an altitude of 4270m in the Pir Panjal Range, Hampta Pass is an undiscovered gem you should visit. The views are breath-taking is the location will also keep you away from the usual chaos of tourist spots.
Fagu is a off-beat location which is a 45 minute drive from Manali. It is known for apple orchards and serene views.
Barot falls in the Mandi district of Himachal. Its main attraction is the breeding centre for trout fishes and several fishing farms. Nargu Wildlife sanctuary is situated in Barot which is home to many mountain species.
Rakcham Valley is another hidden gem you should definitely explore. It is surrounded by white mountains. River Baspa passes alongside, making it a heavenly sight for travelers.
Sissu is located a few kilometeres from Manali. If you want to experience the beauty of mountains and avoid the crowd, Sissu is the perfect spot to explore.
Churdhar is a off-beat location to visit if you want to capture some of the best night scenaries where the moonlight shines over the snow covered mountains and it is magical.
