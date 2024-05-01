IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places In Ratnagiri This Year

By: Rahul M | May 01, 2024
Ratnagiri is the jewel of Maharashtra. The district is famous for its culture and heritage and has many beautiful places in its heart. Ganapatipule Beach is one of the most famous beaches for its stunning views.
Tripadvisor
Ratnagiri Fort is an ancient Fort surrounded by the Arabian Sea, is one of the most famous Fort in the district
Tripadvisor
Jay Vinayak Temple is located in Ratnagiri district and is considered one of the most beautiful, cleanest and significant temples in the district.
X/Maharashtra Tourism
Ratnagiri is also famous for its stunning beaches, and Anjarle Beach is one of them. The beach is surrounded by white sand, lush greenery and blue water.
www.whatshot.in
Jaigad Fort is another famous fort in Ratnagiri. The fort provides mesmerising views of the Arabian sea from the top of it.
The History Hub
When you're in Ratnagiri, don't miss Jaigad Lighthouse. The central location provides breathtaking views, especially during sunrise and sunset.
Marleshwar Waterfall is another stunning site in Maharashtra that you should not miss out