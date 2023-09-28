Glimpses Of Indian Air Force's Practice Flypast At Bhopal

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 28, 2023

Aircrafts participating in the air show: SU-30 MKi, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, LCA Tejas, Hawks, Chetak , Mi-17 V5 , Chinook, C-130, AN 32 and IL-78

In addition, there is display by Akash Ganga team, Suryakiran Aerobatic team & Sarang helicopter display team

Around 40 planes landed at Bhopal for the flypast to be organized on September 30 to celebrate the Air Force 91st anniversary

The full dress rehearsal for the fly past will be held on Sept 28, while the practice for the show was held on Sept 26-27

Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will be among those gracing the ceremony on September 30

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, senior officials of the Air Force and civilians will be present on the occasion

The spectacular event, which is scheduled for September 30 is sure to thrill all the aviation enthusiasts

IAF personnel performing skydiving

This is for the first time Bhopal is witnessing such a magnificent air show

