Breathtaking Pictures Of Air Show In Jammu By Indian Air Force

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023

Indian Air Force organised stunning Air Show at Air Force Station in Jammu

The splendid display of aerobatic stunts by the IAF is an unmissable event; here are a few breathtaking pictures from the air show and they look spectacular

IAF and the Government of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir organised an air show at Air Force Station Jammu today that is September 22 to commemorate 76 years of the accession of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union and to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Air Force Station Jammu

The air show featured an aerobatic display by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), which is the only 9 Aircraft Aerobatic team in Asia

It also, featured Mi-17 Helicopters, a display by Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), the Aakashganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, and a musical performance by the IAF band

The marquee event showcased synchronised flying performances by the nine aircraft team, flying Hawk Mk-132

Free Fall by Para Jumpers and precision drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team were also, displayed

One of the goals of the event was to motivate the youth to join the IAF

It was also meant to sensitise the viewers about the importance of aviation safety

The display was open to the public, apart from schoolchildren, civil dignitaries, and Armed Forces personnel

The chief Guest for the event was the Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha

