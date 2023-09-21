Mumbai: From Pandal Hopping To The Great Indian Musical; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Weekend vibes! Here is your go-to-guide to help you out with your weekend plans; take a guided Ganpati Pandal hopping tour; or watch a musical drama or a comedy show. You can even, visit a pop-art exhibition.
Take a look at the listicle:
Girgaon Ganpati: Ganesh Chaturthi Special Walk
Girgaon Ganpati: Ganesh Chaturthi Special Walk |
The traditions, practices, and celebrations of Mumbai`s earliest Ganpati mandals at Girgaon is something you shouldn't miss. Khaki Tours take you to visit eco-friendly Rajas and Maharajas of Girgaon; Ganesha from across the seven seas, Ganesha`s own tryst with Muharram, edible pieces of nectar on a plate and the First Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav in the city and the Girgaon Cha Raja.
When: Ongoing till September 27, multiple timings
Where: Gaiwadi Girgaon, Girgaon, Charni Road (E)
Price: ₹799
Tickets can be booked online
Play- A Small Family Business
Background of the play: Samson Sequeira is a man who upholds his principles in a corrupt world. He's a calm Goan Christian who married into a lively Punjabi business family in Delhi. After many years of devotedly supporting his wife and raising two daughters, Samson's father-in-law decides to pass on the family business to him.
However, right after taking on this responsibility, Samson is approached by a private investigator armed with compromising information. This incident marks just the beginning of a series of troubles. What was supposed to be the happiest phase of his life quickly turns into a comical nightmare filled with deceit and betrayal, putting Samson's integrity to the test. Whoever coined the phrase "blood is thicker than water" clearly hasn't encountered this unique family yet.
When: Ongoing till September 24, multiple timings
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Price: ₹500
Tickets can be booked online
The Great Indian Musical
'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation', conceived, written and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the creator of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ captures the spirit of India through its rich repository of arts and takes the audience through different eras of our country’s glorious history and culture. You can witness larger-than-life sets, and performance by an outstanding cast and crew.
The event will include the amalgamation of dance, drama, music and art. Music is given by Ajay-Atul and the dance choreography is done by Mayuri Upadhya and Vaibhavi Merchant (Guest Choreographer) and Samir & Arsh Tanna (Choreographers). The customer are designed by Manish Malhotra.
When: Ongoing till October 8
Where: Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Price: ₹ 750 onwards
Tickets can be booked online
Standup Comedy- Biswa Kalyan Rath Live
Standup Comedy- Biswa Kalyan Rath Live |
You can laugh your heart out; this weekend as Biswa Kalyan Rath is back. So, just chill and enjoy a show that will surely entertain you.
When: 23 September, 4 pm and 7 pm shows
Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra (W)
Price: ₹999 onwards
Tickets can be booked online
Zeitgeist: A Journey Through Pop-Art
Zeitgeist: A Journey Through Pop-Art |
Pop-art gallery, The Designera is exhibiting 50+ artworks by 30+ emerging artists in the most vibrant colours and whimsical themes.
When: Ongoing till September 30, 11 am to 10 pm
Where: The Designera Gallery, Upper Worli
Price: ₹100
Tickets can be booked online
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)