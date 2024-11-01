 India Offers High Treatment Coverage Against Tuberculosis, Says WHO
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndia Offers High Treatment Coverage Against Tuberculosis, Says WHO

India Offers High Treatment Coverage Against Tuberculosis, Says WHO

India has one of the highest levels of treatment coverage for tuberculosis, revealed a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Aanchal Chaudhary IANSUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Canva

India has one of the highest levels of treatment coverage for tuberculosis, among the 30 high TB burden countries, revealed a recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report showed that India is among seven of 30 high TB-burden countries -- Brazil, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Zambia -- with more than 80 per cent of treatment coverage in 2023. The country also achieved a significant increase in the number of people receiving preventative therapy for household contacts of TB patients and people living with HIV, the report showed.

Canva

What did the report reveal?

According to the report, 12.2 lakh people in India were put on preventive therapy in 2023, up from 10.2 lakh in 2022, and 4.2 lakh in 2021. While TB medicines are expensive and the therapy may continue for as long as two years, increasing household expenditures, the government is currently offering free drugs.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Protest Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Protest Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: BMC Confirms No Tetrapods Will Be Installed Near Parsi Gate, Addressing Community Concerns About Sea Access
Mumbai: BMC Confirms No Tetrapods Will Be Installed Near Parsi Gate, Addressing Community Concerns About Sea Access
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule Released Amid Protests Over Transparency Concerns; Key Dates Inside
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule Released Amid Protests Over Transparency Concerns; Key Dates Inside
Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo Of Newborn
Dua Padukone Singh: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Baby Daughter's Name, Share FIRST Photo Of Newborn

The treatment was successful in 89 per cent of the people with drug-susceptible TB; 73 per cent of those with an infection resistant to one of the common medicines rifampicin or resistant to multiple drugs; and 69 per cent of those with extremely drug-resistant TB.

Read Also
India Leads In Global Tuberculosis Burden, Contributing 26% of Cases: WHO Report
article-image

India aims to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target, but the country reported 28 lakh TB cases, accounting for 26 per cent -- the highest -- global TB burden. India also reported an estimated 3.15 lakh TB-related deaths, accounting for 29 per cent of the deaths globally.

Canva

The report also showed a narrowing of the gap in the estimated number of cases and the number of people actually getting diagnosed. India reported 25.2 lakh cases in 2023, increasing from 24.2 lakh the previous year, the report said.

Read Also
Tuberculosis Snuffs Out Six Lives In Sehore Every Month
article-image

Globally, the WHO report noted that TB again emerged as the leading infectious disease killer in 2023, surpassing Covid-19. In 2023, about 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with TB -- the highest number and a notable increase from 7.5 million reported in 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Offers High Treatment Coverage Against Tuberculosis, Says WHO

India Offers High Treatment Coverage Against Tuberculosis, Says WHO

Diwali Padwa 2024: Bali Pratipada Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance

Diwali Padwa 2024: Bali Pratipada Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance

Govardhan Puja 2024: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Celebrating Lord Krishna Festival

Govardhan Puja 2024: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Celebrating Lord Krishna Festival

Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Happy Govardhan Puja 2024: 25+ Best Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Diwali 2024: Why Do We Praise Cow On Govardhan Puja?

Diwali 2024: Why Do We Praise Cow On Govardhan Puja?