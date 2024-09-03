 Tuberculosis Snuffs Out Six Lives In Sehore Every Month
Tuberculosis Snuffs Out Six Lives In Sehore Every Month

The disease has claimed 436 lives in past five-and- a- half years and nearly, 10,091 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Kapil Suryawanshi
Updated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Tuberculosis (TB) is snuffing out more than six lives in the district every month, according to sources in the TB office.

In the past five and a half years, the disease has consumed over 436 lives, which has happened despite government’s efforts to uproot the ailment by providing free medicines and nutritious food to patients.

Eighty-seven people died in 2019, 93 in 2020, 71 in 2021, 72 in 2022, 81 in 2023, and 32 till August this year. The district administration has launched a drive to identify TB patients in rural areas and towns. The district TB office tested more than 1.44 lakh people in the past five and a half years in rural and city areas of Sehore.

Out of the number of patients tested in the past five and a half years, more than 10, 091 were diagnosed with the disease, sources said.

The department of TB provided treatment to the patients and observed the family members of these patients.

The government is distributing medicines free of cost to the patients and providing financial aid for nutritious food every month. According to district TB officer, Dr Jageshwar Kori, the TB department is making all efforts to uproot the disease by providing free-of-cost treatment.

The kin of the patients are also examined, he said, adding that an awareness drive has been launched in cities and villages.

