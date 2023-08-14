Independence Day 2023: Rangoli Design Ideas To Celebrate 15 August

India's Independence Day is celebrated annually on August 15th with full fervour. It commemorates the day in 1947 when India gained independence from British colonial rule after a long and arduous struggle for freedom.

Various events and ceremonies are held across the country to mark the occasion and the prime event as usual will take place in the capital New Delhi at the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver a speech to the nation.

Independence Day celebrations include cultural programs, flag hoisting ceremonies at schools, colleges, government offices, and public spaces, patriotic songs, parades, and various other activities that showcase the rich cultural diversity and unity of the nation.

Rangoli is an important part of most Indian celebrations. It is considered as auspicious and people express their creativity by drawing beautiful rangolis. To express their patriotism for the country, different pictures related to the Indian flag and using tricolours are drawn with the help of rangoli.

If you haven't decided yet which rangoli to try on this 77th Independence Day, we have got a few tutorial videos that will help you draw the best rangoli in your respective spaces, check them out below:

These rangoli designs are simple yet amazing . You can also include Independence Day slogans and quotes in your Rangoli designs. Hope these tutorials helped you in your rangoli making on this Independence Day.

